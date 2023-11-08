Two Fort Wayne men face charges in alleged RV thefts

Shanyfelt/Baylock
Shanyfelt/Baylock(Dekalb County)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police reports that two Fort Wayne men are being charged with the theft of two travel trailers from Michigan on November 5.

Around 5 p.m. on November 5, ISP was contacted by Steuben County 911 dispatchers, notifying them that two recreational trailers were reported stolen in Michigan and were currently being towed southbound on I-69.

An ISP Trooper identified two trucks traveling southbound, each pulling a travel trailer. Per the report, the trooper noticed that neither camper had a license plate displayed. Both trucks exited I-69 at the Waterloo exit and headed west on US6, turning into a gas station, where the trooper initiated a traffic stop.

A nearby Waterloo Deputy pulled up to assist with the stop, with additional officers from multiple local agencies “not far behind”.

Both trucks stopped, and the drivers exited the vehicles and fled on foot.

Officials say Nicholas H. Shaneyfelt, 21, of Fort Wayne and Robert Earl Baylock, 27, of Fort Wayne were apprehended. Further investigation found that not only the travel trailers were stolen, but the pickup trucks towing them had also been reported stolen.

Shaneyfelt and Baylock were transported to Dekalb County Jail where both were booked into custody.

