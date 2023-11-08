New Haven names Krueger as new police chief

New Haven's new Police Chief James Kreuger
New Haven's new Police Chief James Kreuger(City of New Haven)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of New Haven announced its new police chief.

The mayor’s office says Detective James Krueger will become the police chief starting January 1, 2024.

According to a news release from New Haven officials, Chief Kreuger is certified as a generalist and a firearms instructor. New Haven officials also say Kreuger is also a truth verification operator and first started his law enforcement career in the Allen County Police Reserve Program in 2006.

The release says Kreuger joined the New Haven Police Department in December 2009 and was promoted to detective in 2015 before receiving another promotion to detective supervisor in 2019.

New Haven officials also recognize outgoing Police Chief Jeff McCracken, who was appointed chief in 2019. The release says McCracken will still play a role in the community as a member of the New Haven Police Department.

