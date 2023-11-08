New Haven names Krueger as new police chief

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of New Haven announced its new police chief.

The mayor’s office says Detective James Krueger will become the police chief starting January 1, 2024.

According to a news release from New Haven officials, Chief Kreuger is certified as a generalist and a firearms instructor. New Haven officials also say Kreuger is also a truth verification operator and first started his law enforcement career in the Allen County Police Reserve Program in 2006.

The release says Kreuger joined the New Haven Police Department in December 2009 and was promoted to detective in 2015 before receiving another promotion to detective supervisor in 2019.

“We are confident that Chief Krueger’s extensive experience and forward-thinking approach will further strengthen our police department’s ability to serve and protect the residents of New Haven. His proven leadership and deep-rooted commitment to community policing will undoubtedly elevate our efforts to foster a safe and secure environment for all.”

New Haven officials also recognize outgoing Police Chief Jeff McCracken, who was appointed chief in 2019. The release says McCracken will still play a role in the community as a member of the New Haven Police Department.

