Military personnel, vets can golf for free on Veterans Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Fort Wayne Parks and Rec are inviting military personnel and veterans for a special day of golfing on Saturday.

Officials said in a news release that all active personnel and veterans are invited for a free day of golf on Saturday, Nov. 11, which is also the final operating day for city golf courses for the season.

Anyone wanting to play for free can go to McMillen, Foster, or Shoaff Park courses.

Fort Wayne Parks officials say military IDs are required to be presented. Tee times can be reserved online or call the golf course you would want to play at:

McMillen Park Golf Course: 427-6710, http://www.mcmillengolfcourse.com

Shoaff Park Golf Course: 427-6745, http://www.shoaffgolfcourse.com

Foster Park Golf Course: 427-6735, http://www.fostergolfcourse.com

