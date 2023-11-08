Military personnel, vets can golf for free on Veterans Day

Vets golf free on Saturday
Vets golf free on Saturday(Fort Wayne Parks)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Fort Wayne Parks and Rec are inviting military personnel and veterans for a special day of golfing on Saturday.

Officials said in a news release that all active personnel and veterans are invited for a free day of golf on Saturday, Nov. 11, which is also the final operating day for city golf courses for the season.

Anyone wanting to play for free can go to McMillen, Foster, or Shoaff Park courses.

Fort Wayne Parks officials say military IDs are required to be presented. Tee times can be reserved online or call the golf course you would want to play at:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 11

Two teens charged after bringing guns near Weisser Park Elementary School grounds

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 11

News

21Alive News at 11

Lutheran Hospital to close Statewood Plaza ER, open new location

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 11

News

New Haven's new Police Chief James Kreuger

New Haven names Krueger as new police chief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
The City of New Haven announced its new police chief.

Community

Fostering Hope for Children

Fort Wayne organization hoping to deliver holiday gifts to more than 700 children in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Fostering Hope for Children is a Fort Wayne based nonprofit organization dedicated to setting children in need up with the basic necessities their families may not be able to afford. This holiday season, they’re asking the public to sponsor children for Christmas.

Latest News

News

Larry P. Andrus Jr.

Van Wert man wanted for murder arrested in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Van Wert man wanted by police for a late September murder is now in police custody.

Health

Lutheran Health urges people to get screened for lung cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
This Saturday, Nov. 11, is National Lung Cancer Screening Day.

News

Doctors urge people to get screened for lung cancer

Doctors urge people to get screened for lung cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice skates back to Coliseum in February

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Disney on Ice is returning to the Coliseum this winter after taking the Summit City by storm in February.

News

The McRib is coming back just in time for the holidays!

Iconic McRib sandwich returns to McDonald’s locations in Indiana, Michicgan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with McDonald’s say this has been a moment McRib fans have been waiting for.

News

21Alive News at 5:30

Visit Kosciusko County joins Swiftie Rage with Eras-themed getaway

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive News at 5:30