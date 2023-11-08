Lutheran Health urges people to get screened for lung cancer
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This Saturday, Nov. 11, is National Lung Cancer Screening Day.
Lutheran Health officials are urging people to get screened for lung cancer. Leaders say the screening takes about 20 minutes and is quick, easy, and painless.
Officials say the test can detect lung cancer at an early stage when it is most treatable.
To learn more about lung cancer screenings, go to Lutheran Hospital’s website, or call 260-235-7522.
