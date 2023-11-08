Lutheran Health urges people to get screened for lung cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This Saturday, Nov. 11, is National Lung Cancer Screening Day.

Lutheran Health officials are urging people to get screened for lung cancer. Leaders say the screening takes about 20 minutes and is quick, easy, and painless.

Officials say the test can detect lung cancer at an early stage when it is most treatable.

Unfortunately, most patients who become symptomatic with their lung cancer are already at a later stage of cancer and are unlikely to be able to have curative therapy. So, the idea of a lung cancer program is to identify these things early.

To learn more about lung cancer screenings, go to Lutheran Hospital’s website, or call 260-235-7522.

