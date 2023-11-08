ISP investigating a November 7 shooting on Indiana Toll Road, asking for public assistance.

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) is asking for public assistance in collecting information on an interstate shooting on Indiana Toll Road (I80/90) on November 7.

Per a release from ISP, a 911 call was received on November 7 around 6 p.m. from a semi-driver stating that another driver shot at him.

State Police investigators believe a road rage incident occurred about 1.5 miles west of the County Road 17 exit, at approximately the 94.5 mile marker, on eastbound I80/90. Both vehicles slowed or stopped and the drivers exchanged words with each other before the semi drove off, continuing eastbound.

The driver of the passenger car allegedly caught up to the semi-driver and shot multiple times, striking the semi as he passed.

ISP says the suspect vehicle is described as a gray or dark-colored passenger car, possibly with an Indiana temporary license plate.

Anyone with dashcam footage, who witnessed the incident, or has any information about it is asked to contact Indiana State Police Detective O’Keefe at 574-206-2931.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vote 2022
ELECTION RESULTS: Indiana’s 2023 general election
Dawn Coleman
Woman takes plea deal in death of boy found in suitcase in southern Indiana
Mayor Tom Henry wins
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s campaign claims win, secures unprecedented fifth term
Nori E. Shepherd
ISP arrest Fort Wayne woman after pursuit early Monday morning
Huntertown woman identified as victim in Sunday motorcycle crash

Latest News

City of Fort Wayne
Election give Republicans more control over Fort Wayne City Council
Shanyfelt/Baylock
Two Fort Wayne men face charges in alleged RV thefts
Government agency considers proposal that would remove medical debt from credit reports
Government agency considers proposal that would remove medical debt from credit reports
21Alive News at 11
Two teens charged after bringing guns near Weisser Park Elementary School grounds