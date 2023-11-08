ISP arrest Fort Wayne woman after pursuit early Monday morning

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested a Fort Wayne woman after a high-speed chase through Grant, Huntington, and Allen Counties early Monday morning.

Per a release from ISP, an officer attempted a traffic stop on Nori Shepherd, 39, of Fort Wayne because her taillights were off. Shepherd fled at high speed, reaching over 100 miles per hour.

Officers in the Warren Police Department used a tire deflation device on Shepherd’s vehicle, and she ultimately stopped near the 299-mile marker on I-69. Per the report, she displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody without incident.

While searching her vehicle, police say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Shepherd was also found to have a suspended license and two active warrants.

Shepherd is preliminarily charged with:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle- Level 5 Felony

Obstruction of Justice- Level 6 Felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated- A Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement- A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended/Prior- A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana- B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor

