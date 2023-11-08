Iconic McRib sandwich returns to McDonald’s locations in Indiana, Michicgan

INDIANA (WPTA) - Officials with McDonald’s say this is a moment McRib fans have been waiting for.

According to a news release, McDonald’s announced Monday the return of its iconic McRib sandwich to menus across Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan starting Saturday, Nov. 11.

Officials say the sandwich will only be available briefly and can be ordered through the McDonald’s app.

The McRib debuted briefly in the United States in 1981 in the Kansas City area and became a popular sandwich.

