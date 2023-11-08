FWCS safety referendum passes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Election Day this year isn’t just about politics, but also school safety. Celebration rang out at Acme Full Circle tonight as Fort Wayne Community School teachers and administrators found out their referendum had passed. After months of hard work and campaigning employees were relieved.

“It has been a lot of hard work no question about that. So, I’m just encouraged that where we ended up was an environment that’s going to be safer for our students and staff,” says FWCS Executive Director of Safety Matt Schiebel.

The referendum is focused on safety but also connecting with students and staff. The district plans to do this by adding additional staff, student advocates and mental health providers.

After implementing the safety protocols at Southside High School, a couple weeks ago, they’ve already seen success.

“89% improvement in regard to tardiness, no weapons found this year. I’ll just say the culture of building, when you empower students and truly trust them, they are inspirational,” says FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel.

Now that the safety measures have passed it’s up to the district to implement them. They plan to start with high schools in January, when the referendum funds become available, and make their way down.

The referendum passed with 53% voting yes, but it will come with an extra cost to taxpayers. The average homeowner will pay about six dollars more a month to add safety to the schools.

