Fort Wayne organization hoping to deliver holiday gifts to more than 700 children in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fostering Hope for Children is a Fort Wayne based nonprofit organization dedicated to setting children in need up with the basic necessities their families may not be able to afford. This holiday season, they’re asking the public to sponsor children for Christmas.

Fostering Hope for Children Founder Juliette Smith says the need is greater than ever. So far, they have over 700 active Christmas sponsorships and about 200 are still unfulfilled. Smith says they also have about 150 children on the waiting list.

The process to sponsor a child is simple. The sign up is through the link found here.

They ask that you purchase new items from the information given within the sign up, which includes one outfit and three items from their “likes” list. For many, those “likes” are basic needs.

You can deliver items to Heartland Church on Sunday, November 26th and Monday, November 27th.

All details for sponsorship can be found on their Facebook page, Fostering Hope for Children Inc.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.