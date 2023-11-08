Election give Republicans more control over Fort Wayne City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tuesday’s election has left Republicans still in control of Fort Wayne’s City Council. Republicans gained a seat and now have six seats to the Democrat’s three.

“We are very very ecstatic about the outcome,” Leader of the Allen County GOP Steve Shine said. “It means that we will be having a ‘gatekeeper council’ as far as the agenda of Tom Henry is concerned.”

Republican Marty Bender successfully flipped an at-large seat from Democrat to Republican. Bender is no stranger to the role. He’s already served three terms, his first started in 1996 and the last one ended in 2016.

“I think I was able to make a difference during the 12 years I was on before,” newly elected councilman Marty Bender said. “I hope I continue to make that difference.”

The opening was long-time Democratic Councilman Glynn Hines’s seat. After serving for two decades Hines chose not to run for re-election.

With the council divided more by political parties, re-election Councilwoman Democrat Michelle Chambers said she hopes the two sides will continue to work together.

“I’m very excited,” At-Large Councilwoman Michelle Chambers said. “I have 4 years under my belt, and I know that we are better together. We are better when we work together collectively. We are better when we work across party lines and I’m hoping we will continue with this same culture on city council.”

The rest of the seats stayed the same, with Chambers and Tom Freistroffer winning their re-election for At-Large seats.

District 1 Councilman Paul Ensley and District 2 Councilman Russ Jehl were also re-elected.

District 3 stayed red, with Nathan Hartman running unopposed for Tom Didier’s former spot. Jason Arp’s District 4 seat also went to a Republican with Dr. Scott Myers winning the majority of the vote.

“It shows we have a very vibrant Republican Party in Fort Wayne and in Allen County,” Shine said. “The best is yet to come in 2024.”

Only time will tell how the new council will vote. But Republican leaders say that this council wants to focus on investing more in Fort Wayne’s neighborhoods and adding more community policing. They also want to re-evaluate and possibly lower the ‘Wheel Tax.’

