Disney on Ice skates back to Coliseum in February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Disney on Ice is returning to the Coliseum this winter after taking the Summit City by storm in February.

Event organizers say Disney on Ice will perform the show, “Mickey’s Search Party,” in which Mickey and Friends will be looking for clues in searching for Tinker Bell.

Ticketmaster’s website also says the performance will include “immersive, fantastic worlds,” such as Frozen, Moana, Coco, and more.

The performance will come to the Coliseum from Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., until Sunday, Feb. 25. Ticket presale is happening now, but general ticket sales will open on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.