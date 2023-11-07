Woman takes plea deal in death of boy found in suitcase in southern Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The woman charged in the death of a boy, whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana, is pleading guilty as part of a plea deal.

Dawn Coleman, who is from Louisiana, was charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice. 13News is working to get a copy of the plea agreement to see what charges she is pleading guilty to and how much time in prison is suggested.

Prosecutors say Coleman helped 37-year-old DeJaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, dispose of the body of Anderson’s 5-year-old son, Cairo Jordan, in April 2022.

In March, the court ruled it would not be throwing out the case against Coleman after her lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case against her.

Her attorney argued that Coleman is charged in Indiana where Jordan’s body was found, but documents allege Jordan’s murder actually happened in Kentucky and his body was dumped in Indiana.

The court decided that because Jordan’s body was found in Washington County, Indiana, law says Washington County can have jurisdiction.

Plus, the court said, despite the fact that this case involves multiple states and counties, so far, there hasn’t been any kind of dispute with any other jurisdiction about who has priority or if Washington County is the right place for the case to be heard.

Documents say Coleman told investigators she walked into a bedroom of the trio’s Louisville home and found Anderson on top of Cairo. The boy was face-down on the mattress and, court documents claim Coleman told investigators, “it was already done.”

Coleman said she helped Anderson put Cairo’s body in a hard-sided suitcase with a Las Vegas label before they drove across the Ohio River into Washington County, Indiana, where Coleman dumped the suitcase in the woods.

Where is DeJaune Anderson?

Members of the San Francisco Police Department Tactical Unit and ISP arrested Coleman on an out-of-state warrant in San Francisco.

Anderson, on the other hand, remains at large.

According to the court documents, Coleman claims Anderson talked about her son being possessed as they got into the car and then drove to Indiana to dump the suitcase.

A felony murder arrest warrant was issued for Anderson in November 2022. Police searched for her in the Los Angeles metro area, but had no success locating her.

Police said she’s known to travel and, in November 2022, police said she had recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston.

Anderson is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions.

