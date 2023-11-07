WATCH: Fort Wayne Mayoral candidates sit down with 21Alive’s Amir Abbas
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Election Day eve, Fort Wayne’s incumbent Mayor Tom Henry and longtime City Councilman Tom Didier, who is vying to take his seat, sit down for one-on-one interviews to make their final pitch to voters.
BACKGROUND: Mayor Tom Henry wins Democratic nomination for fifth term run - The League hosts Didier, Mayor Henry in town hall Thursday - Didier announces plan to appoint new police chief if elected, Mayor Henry responds
You can hear from Mayor Henry here:
Hear from Didier here:
RELATED: What to know before you head to the polls
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.