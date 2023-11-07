WATCH: Fort Wayne Mayoral candidates sit down with 21Alive’s Amir Abbas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Election Day eve, Fort Wayne’s incumbent Mayor Tom Henry and longtime City Councilman Tom Didier, who is vying to take his seat, sit down for one-on-one interviews to make their final pitch to voters.

BACKGROUND: Mayor Tom Henry wins Democratic nomination for fifth term run

You can hear from Mayor Henry here:

Hear from Didier here:

