WATCH: Fort Wayne Mayoral candidates sit down with 21Alive’s Amir Abbas

WPTA Staff
WPTA Staff(staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Election Day eve, Fort Wayne’s incumbent Mayor Tom Henry and longtime City Councilman Tom Didier, who is vying to take his seat, sit down for one-on-one interviews to make their final pitch to voters.

BACKGROUND: Mayor Tom Henry wins Democratic nomination for fifth term run - The League hosts Didier, Mayor Henry in town hall Thursday - Didier announces plan to appoint new police chief if elected, Mayor Henry responds

You can hear from Mayor Henry here:

Hear from Didier here:

RELATED: What to know before you head to the polls

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Woman dies after motorcycle accident in Allen County
Woman dies after motorcycle accident in Allen County
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or use the P3 app or...
Allen County police seeking help identifying alleged robbery suspect
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
scene image
Two people injured in Spencerville Rd. crash Friday have died, sheriff’s dept. says

Latest News

ELECTION DAY: What to know before you head to the polls
People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for...
What to expect when Ohio votes on abortion and marijuana
FILE PHOTO - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
AG Todd Rokita reprimanded by Indiana Supreme Court for remarks on abortion doctor
LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution