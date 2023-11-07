Visit Kosciusko County joins Swiftie Rage with Eras-themed getaway

Visit Kosciusko County's Eras-themed getaway
Visit Kosciusko County's Eras-themed getaway(Visit Kosciusko County)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Have you ever thought about planning a little getaway based around Taylor Swift’s different album eras?

Most people probably have never thought about that, but Visit Kosciusko County (VKC) organizers are asking people to consider Kosciusko County for a Swiftie-themed trip.

Visit Kosciusko County’s Executive Director Cori Humes says Laura Rothhaar, the marketing and communications manager, planned the idea of a Swiftie-themed getaway. Humes says it only took a matter of a few days to put the Eras theme together.

Humes says with all the Taylor Swift rage, her massive Eras tour, from her newest album release, it was great to encourage area Swifties to enjoy what Kosciusko County has to offer. Humes also says each attraction listed in the theme’s blog represents each era of Swift’s albums.

Some of the Eras mentioned on the website include:

TAYLOR SWIFT TITLE ALBUM

According to the website, if you want the small, cozy feel of small-town America, then Kosciusko County’s small towns may best represent the Title Album era.

Kosciusko County, according to the blog, has many nature and agricultural spots to represent this album era, including Oppenheim Woods, Wildwood Nature Preserve, and, of course, the rolling cornfields that the state is known for.

Other attractions include the small towns of Milford, Mentone, and Pierceton, all within nearly 15 minutes from Warsaw.

SPEAK NOW

Visit Kosciusko County officials say those who love Taylor Swift’s Speak Now era would enjoy the more “enchanting” open nature areas in Kosciusko County. Some notable places that represent this era, according to VKC’s blog, include the Brooke Pointe Resort, Lake Wawasee, and Lake Syracuse, as well as Lakeside Park in Syracuse and Waubee Lake Park and Beach in Milford.

1989

Lastly, Visit Kosciusko County says the well-known beaches, lakes, and towns all represent the era of one of Swift’s most-anticipated albums yet. VKC says in the blog that the county’s best-known beaches, lakes, and vibrant towns, like Warsaw, represent this era best, with places such as Anthology Whiskey in downtown Warsaw.

The website says Anthology Whiskey has more than 1,300 types of whiskey, one of the largest collections in the Midwest. The site also touts Downtown Eatery & Spirits, which has outdoor seating for visitors.

Humes says all of the attractions listed for the Era tour getaway blog can be visited by guests all year. She says this is not the first themed getaway they have done, as VKC has done previous themes such as Gilmore Girls and even Stranger Things.

She says the overall reaction to the theme has been met with good interaction and responses from people on social media.

VKC hopes that themes like the Eras tour will bring more people to visit the county.

For more information on the getaway and other album eras mentioned, click here. To plan your Eras getaway, access the visitor guide and digital passport.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

