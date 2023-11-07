Victims in Spencerville Road crash identified, coroner says

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The two men who were killed in a crash along Spencerville Road on Friday have been formally identified.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 near Springfield Center and Spencerville Roads, by Harlan. Officers say a van was heading northbound on Spencerville Road and a pickup truck was westbound on Springfield Center Road.

The truck driver had a stop sign for westbound traffic, officers say, while the van driver did not. Police say it appears the truck drove into the intersection and struck the van, causing it to overturn. The driver and passenger of the van were taken to the hospital in critical condition before dying from their injuries in the days following the crash, officials say. The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office the victims as 79-year-old Willie L. Watson of Waterloo and 63-year-old Paul Brandenberger of Grabill. The coroner says Watson was driving the van involved in the crash and Brandenberger was listed as the passenger.

Both of the men’s deaths have been ruled accidents. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

