Two teens charged after bringing guns near Weisser Park Elementary School grounds

Weisser Park investigation
Weisser Park investigation(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say two teenagers are facing charges after they brought guns near Weisser Park Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Hanna Street, right by Weisser Park, about an armed subject. Police say they later found two minors who matched the caller’s description in the area of Eckart and John Streets.

Officers say the two teens then took off and were later taken into custody following a short chase. Police say they later found two handguns in the area.

Leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools say Weisser Park Elementary was placed on a brief lockout because the incident was so close to school grounds.

Police say a 17-year-old boy, who is not being named because they are a minor, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun within 500 feet of a school, dangerous possession of a firearm by a juvenile, resisting law enforcement on foot, and resisting law enforcement.

A 15-year-old boy was also taken into custody and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun within 500 feet of a school, dangerous possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and resisting law enforcement on foot.

