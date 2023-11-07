Till Road to see lane restrictions through Dec. 22

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Prepare to have another road with lane restrictions.

According to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department, Till Road between Coldwater Road and Dawsons Creek Road will see lane restrictions due to a City Utilities Engineering project.

The department says the lane restrictions will begin Tuesday, Nov. 7, and will be in place until around Friday, Dec. 22.

For further information or for problems that may develop contact City Utilities Engineering at 427-2705 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information.

