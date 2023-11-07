Northeast Indiana NOW offering free transportation to, from polls Tuesday

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An area organization will be offering free transportation to and from polls for Election Day through Uber rides.

Officials with Northeast Indiana NOW ( National Organization for Women) announced Monday that free rides through Uber will be provided for Election Day.

A news release says funding is being provided through a grant from its NOW Organization.

The release also says rides will only be available for people within the Greater Fort Wayne area this year for the organization’s initial trial period.

Officials say voters needing rides to and from the polls will need to get the Uber app, and either use the QR code below or this link to redeem an Uber voucher. The voucher code for the website link is rjX4GQAUHO1.

To check your registration status, visit here.

QR Code
QR Code(NEIN Now)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 19 minutes ago
21Alive Morning News

News

City of Fort Wayne

City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in honor of Veterans Day.

News

Till Road to see lane restrictions through Dec. 22

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
Prepare for another road with lane restrictions.

News

ISP: Stolen vehicle recovered after three-county police chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Troopers with the Indiana State Police say two people were arrested after leading police on a three-county pursuit.

Latest News

News

Anthony Brewer leads first practice at Wayne

Updated: 10 hours ago

Politics

Tom Henry and Tom Didier gave one last interview before the polls open.

Mayoral candidates give one last pitch before Election Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kara Porzuczek
Tom Henry and Tom Didier gave one last interview before the polls open

News

Tom Henry and Tom Didier gave one last interview before the polls open

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

21Alive News at 6

Two 17-year-olds charged in connection with Swinney Avenue shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

Politics

WPTA Staff

WATCH: Fort Wayne Mayoral candidates sit down with 21Alive’s Amir Abbas

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
On Election Day eve, Fort Wayne’s incumbent Mayor Tom Henry and longtime City Councilman Tom Didier, who is vying to take his seat, sit down for one-on-one interviews to make their final pitch to voters.

News

Miss Fort Wayne is sharing her journey about beating cancer and how she is using her platform...

Miss Fort Wayne 2024 uses platform to spread awareness about cancer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Miss Fort Wayne is sharing her journey about beating cancer and how she is using her platform to spread awareness.