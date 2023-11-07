Miss Fort Wayne 2024 uses platform to spread awareness about cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Miss Fort Wayne is sharing her journey about beating cancer and how she is using her platform to spread awareness.

20-year-old Raegan Neuenschwander was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, which is a form of bone cancer, at the age of 17. She precisely diagnosed a month and 3 days before she turned 18.

Raegan was treated with rounds of chemotherapy and a surgery to remove the tumor in her leg. After the initial shock and ager and so many other emotions, Raegan knew she had to get through it and fight back.

She not only beat cancer, Raegan is now more than a year cancer free. With the platform of, Miss Fort Wayne, she has now, she uses it to spread awareness and tell her story, because she says cancer isn’t talked about enough.

Raegan attends Huntington University and is studying to become a nurse pratitioner. As for the future, she is turning to the world strength to get through it all.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.