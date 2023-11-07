Mayoral candidates give one last pitch before Election Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We are just hours away from voters heading to the polls, and in Fort Wayne a big decision must be made, who will be the next Mayor?

Both mayoral candidates were in the 21 Alive studio tonight to give one last pitch on how they plan to help the city of Fort Wayne. Topics discussed included law enforcement and future growth.

The election is the story of two Toms. Tom Henry is running for his fifth term as Mayor while longtime Councilman Tom Didier is running for the first time. Didier has already announced one big change he would make if elected, a new Police Chief.

“This is a very prolific role as the executive of Fort Wayne, and I wanted to have someone in that particular position. That’s probably why I announced it so abruptly last week. I had known in my heart that Mitch McKinney was the person,” says Didier.

When asked about this possible change Henry did not agree.

“Our chief has taken us through some very troubling times, and we’ve always come out on top. We have a magnificent police department with great command staff,” says Henry on the matter.

Both candidates also spoke of the future and what their focuses would be. Some of Henry’s being health disparities, and new quality jobs. While Didier spoke on having a deeper connection with the community through a strong line of communication.

Polls open tomorrow morning at 6 A.M. and close tomorrow night at 6 P.M. We’ll have more coverage throughout the day tomorrow on all local elections.

