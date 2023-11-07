Lutheran Hospital to close Statewood Plaza ER, open new location

Lutheran Health Network logo
Lutheran Health Network logo(Provided)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Lutheran Hospital leaders have announced they are closing their existing Emergency Department in Statewood Plaza and will be opening a new location later this month.

Officials say they will open a new free-standing Emergency Department on Saturday, November 18, at 6515 Stellhorn Road near Maplecrest Road. The stand-alone ER at the northwest corner of Coliseum and State Boulevards will close on November 13.

Officials say the facility will offer 10 exam rooms, imaging services, and will be available for walk-ins and patients transported by EMS.

