ISP: Stolen vehicle recovered after three-county police chase

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Troopers with the Indiana State Police say two people were arrested after leading police on a three-county pursuit.

According to a news release, the chase happened around 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 3 on U.S. 31 in Miami County when a trooper saw a Dodge SUV with an expired registration that belonged to a different vehicle.

When the trooper tried to pull the SUB over, the driver led them on a high-speed chase. Police say the driver, 19-year-old Marion McGrew, led police down roads in Miami, Marshall, and Fulton Counties.

Deputies say McGrew led police from U.S. 31 to Sweetgum Road in Marshall County, where they say they set up deflation devices on the road, but McGrew went off the road to avoid them and continued on U.S. 31 before turning west onto another road.

The release says ISP troopers ended the chase after McGrew ran a red light at an intersection. Marshall and Fulton County deputies continued the chase.

Troopers were told a short time later that the Dodge crashed in a field, and McGrew was arrested.

Police also say a passenger, 19-year-old Pierre Robinson, was also arrested. Police say no one was injured in the crash and that McGrew did not have a license.

Troopers say the SUV was stolen from Chicago and found multiple guns and marijuana in the vehicle.

Robinson faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft and possession of marijuana. McGrew faces six charges, including reckless driving, vehicle theft, and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

