Huntertown woman identified as victim in Sunday motorcycle crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash on the county’s northeast side Sunday evening.

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 near the intersection of Schwartz and Notestine Roads. Officers say the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment where she was later pronounced dead.

The coroner has identified the woman as 51-year-old Michelle Bowman of Huntertown. Her death was ruled an accident, marking the 37th fatal vehicle crash in Allen County so far this year.

