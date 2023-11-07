FWPD: Man arrested on child pornography charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 54-year-old man on child pornography charges following a citizen tip earlier this year.

Officers say on June 13, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They say a Fort Wayne resident provided files to the NCMEC as part of the investigation.

Following the investigation, FWPD detectives found the files were downloaded to at least one digital device in a home along Euclid Avenue. Then on September 29, investigators served a search warrant at the home and collected several electronics.

Officers say they found the files were downloaded by 54-year-old Mohammed Habibulla Mohamed Siddiq and got a warrant for his arrest on Nov. 7.

He’s currently being charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

