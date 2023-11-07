Former Blackhawk Christian state champs reunite for college basketball tip-off

Former Blackhawk Christian teammates Marcus Davidson and Caleb Furst hug following the Grace at...
Former Blackhawk Christian teammates Marcus Davidson and Caleb Furst hug following the Grace at Purdue exhibition on Wednesday night.(21Alive)
By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WPTA) - On a stage filled with talent from the Hoosier state, four Blackhawk Christian grads reunited at Purdue’s home exhibition with Grace College on Wednesday night.

Grace junior guard Marcus Davidson says he knew back in middle school that his former teammate, Purdue junior forward Caleb Furst, would reach a higher level of basketball competition.

After the two won a state championship with the Braves in 2021, Davidson never thought they’d play on the same floor again.

When freshman Gage Sefton committed to Grace this past year, he, too, never dreamed of seeing his former teammate, Purdue freshman forward Josh Furst, let alone Caleb, in competition, but one invitation from the Boilermakers changed all expectations.

Former Blackhawk Braves relished a rare opportunity at Mackey Arena.

