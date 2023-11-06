Woman dies after motorcycle accident in Allen County
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a woman died from her injuries after a motorcycle crash earlier this evening.
Around 5:33 this evening, the Sheriff’s Department was called to Schwartz and Notestine Road for a motorcycle crash. They found a woman who was in serious to critical condition and she was transported to a hospital.
Tonight, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department posted a release on their website saying the woman died at the hospital.
This incident remains under investigation.
