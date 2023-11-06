Woman arrested for driving into building after believing it represented Israel, according to IJCRC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - A woman is in police custody after allegedly driving her car into a building that has a Star of David on the front door.

In an email sent by the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, IMPD arrested a woman after she drove her car into a building in a neighborhood in the 3500 block of N. Keystone Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

According to the IJCRC, the building was believed to belong to a sect of the Black Hebrew Israelites, a group designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The woman allegedly believed the Star of David on the door represented Israel in some way. The public police report says she was arrested for criminal recklessness after admitting to hitting the building on purpose.

In the email sent by the IJCRC, the council says the threat level toward the Indianapolis Jewish community has not increased. However, because the woman misidentified the building as a Jewish facility, the IJCRC reminds the community to maintain security protocols and stay vigilant of suspicious activity.

