Two people injured in Spencerville Rd. crash Friday have died, sheriff’s dept. says

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says two people that were injured in a Friday afternoon crash near Harlan have died.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, both people were listed in critical condition a little before 5 p.m. Friday after a three-vehicle collision near Springfield Center Road and Spencerville Road near Harlan.

The third driver involved in the crash was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

BACKGROUND: Allen County Sheriff’s Department responding to crash at the intersection of Springfield Center and Spencerville Road

