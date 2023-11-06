Two 17-year-olds charged in connection with Swinney Avenue shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Detectives have arrested two teenagers on attempted murder charges for their alleged roles in a shooting last week that left a man and a minor hurt.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, police say they were called about shots being fired on Swinney Avenue, near Thompson Avenue. While en route, dispatchers were told a man and a minor had been shot and were on the way to the hospital. The man was later said to be in life-threatening condition and the minor was last listed in stable condition.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said on Monday two 17-year-olds have now been arrested and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. Because they are minors, their names have not been released.

