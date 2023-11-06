Richard Allen requests Indiana Supreme Court remove judge from case, reinstate defense attorneys

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WPTA) - The man charged in the Delphi double murders has requested intervention from the Indiana Supreme Court to bring back his defense attorneys and remove the special judge appointed in the case.

One of Richard Allen’s defense attorneys withdrew himself from the case before a hearing last month in Fort Wayne. The second defense attorney then filed a motion requesting Judge Fran Gull to be removed, saying he was pressured to withdraw and that the move was not voluntary. Judge Gull claimed the disqualification was necessary due to “gross negligence” related to a leak of evidence.

On Oct. 27, the court appointed Fort Wayne attorneys Robert Scremin and William Lebrato to represent Allen. In a court briefing filed on Allen’s behalf, he requests that his original attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, be added back to his defense team.

The court has appointed two new lawyers for Richard Allen.(WPTA Staff)

Allen also requested in the new filing that Judge Gull be removed from the case to “avoid the appearance of bias.”

His trial is set to begin in October of 2024, having been delayed from its original January date.

