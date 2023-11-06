Rescue Mission kicks off Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

Rescue Mission
Rescue Mission(staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission kicks off National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week next Monday.

Officials with the mission say the primary goal of this week is to shed light on poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness in the northeast Indiana area.

Coordinators say participants engage in community service, educational and advocacy initiatives, as well as fundraising to address these issues in the local community.

The mission says more than 3,000 people in northeastern Indiana experience homelessness and more than 100,000 residents face food insecurity.

Officials released the schedule of the week’s activities:

Monday, November 13, 10:00 a.m. Press Conference: Where: The Rescue Mission (404 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802) National Hunger & Homelessness Week kicks off with a press conference to build awareness. Media and the public are invited to attend this event. Please RSVP to Blake Douglas at bdouglas@fwrm.org to attend the conference.

Tuesday, November 14, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tour The Rescue Mission: We invite the community to come into The Rescue Mission and tour our facility at 404 E. Washington Blvd. Tours will be on the hour from 10 a.m. with the last tour at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15, 2 p.m. Panel Discussion: Join the conversation and be a part of a panel discussion at The Rescue Mission’s Chapel at 2 p.m. to learn how you can be a better neighbor to those in need. Tours are available after the panel.

Thursday, November 16, All day Skip a lunch, feed a bunch: Skip your lunch and donate the cost of a meal to help your neighbors in need. Donate at fwrm.org/skip

Friday, November 17, 10 a.m., Day of Prayer: Join us on a community-wide prayer for those experiencing hunger or a homeless crisis. Pray where you are or come to The Rescue Mission’s Charis House at 431 Fairmount Place at 10 a.m. for a prayer service.

For more information on National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or use the P3 app or...

Allen County police seeking help identifying alleged robbery suspect

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say they are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery on the county’s southwest side.

Weather Forecast

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast

Updated: 17 minutes ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Kaja, the former K-9 officer for the Adams County Sheriff's Department.

Adams County Sheriff’s Department mourns loss of K-9 officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department mourns the death of one of their own.

News

Indiana police investigate shooting that left 3 people dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Police in central Indiana are investigating the deaths of three people fatally shot at a home.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested for driving into building after believing it represented Israel, according to IJCRC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTHR
A woman is in police custody after allegedly driving her car into a building that has a Star of David on the front door.

Sports

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II runs for a touchdown after an interception against...

Kenny Moore’s two pick-6s help Colts snap 3-game skid with 27-13 victory over Panthers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Moore returned two Bryce Young interceptions for touchdowns, Jonathan Taylor caught a touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-13 to snap a three-game losing streak.

News

Woman dies after motorcycle accident in Allen County

Woman dies after motorcycle accident in Allen County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a woman died from her injuries after a motorcycle crash earlier this evening.

News

Local Veterans Awarded Quilts of Valor

Local Veterans Awarded Quilts of Valor

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Olivia Fletter and Samantha Condra
Two local veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor for their service.

News

Local Veterans Awarded Quilts of Valor

Local Veterans Awarded Quilts of Valor

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Concordia vs. Saint Francis Football 11/4/23

Updated: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT