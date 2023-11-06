Rescue Mission kicks off Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission kicks off National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week next Monday.

Officials with the mission say the primary goal of this week is to shed light on poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness in the northeast Indiana area.

Coordinators say participants engage in community service, educational and advocacy initiatives, as well as fundraising to address these issues in the local community.

The mission says more than 3,000 people in northeastern Indiana experience homelessness and more than 100,000 residents face food insecurity.

Officials released the schedule of the week’s activities:

Monday, November 13, 10:00 a.m. Press Conference: Where: The Rescue Mission (404 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802) National Hunger & Homelessness Week kicks off with a press conference to build awareness. Media and the public are invited to attend this event. Please RSVP to Blake Douglas at bdouglas@fwrm.org to attend the conference.

Tuesday, November 14, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tour The Rescue Mission: We invite the community to come into The Rescue Mission and tour our facility at 404 E. Washington Blvd. Tours will be on the hour from 10 a.m. with the last tour at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15, 2 p.m. Panel Discussion: Join the conversation and be a part of a panel discussion at The Rescue Mission’s Chapel at 2 p.m. to learn how you can be a better neighbor to those in need. Tours are available after the panel.

Thursday, November 16, All day Skip a lunch, feed a bunch: Skip your lunch and donate the cost of a meal to help your neighbors in need. Donate at fwrm.org/skip

Friday, November 17, 10 a.m., Day of Prayer: Join us on a community-wide prayer for those experiencing hunger or a homeless crisis. Pray where you are or come to The Rescue Mission’s Charis House at 431 Fairmount Place at 10 a.m. for a prayer service.

For more information on National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.