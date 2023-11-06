One person killed in Hicksville house fire, officials say

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WPTA) - Leaders with the Hicksville Fire Department say one person died in a house fire on the village’s east side Monday morning.

Crews say they were called to a fire along Breininger Road, north of Jericho Road, around 9:15 a.m. Department leaders say when crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the one-story home.

Once firefighters made their way inside, they found one person in the home who was taken to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Officials say their name has not been released as they are working to notify their family.

Several neighboring fire departments were called to assist, officials say, and crews continue to work to extinguish hot spots.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire. Hicksville Fire Department leaders say they will release more information as soon as they are able.

