Much-anticipated Pontiac St. Market now open to the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The much-anticipated Pontiac Street Market on the city’s southeast side is now open to the public.

City leaders, including Mayor Tom Henry, were a part of the grand opening celebration Monday morning.

The market is located at 918 E. Pontiac St.

Officials say the market will provide:

Fresh produce

Meats

Dairy

Prepared foods

Baked goods

Sandwich counter

Grocery pickup

The market’s operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 9-7, and from 10-6 on Sundays. The SubConnection sandwich counter will open every day at 11 a.m.

