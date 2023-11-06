Much-anticipated Pontiac St. Market now open to the public

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The much-anticipated Pontiac Street Market on the city’s southeast side is now open to the public.

City leaders, including Mayor Tom Henry, were a part of the grand opening celebration Monday morning.

The market is located at 918 E. Pontiac St.

Officials say the market will provide:

  • Fresh produce
  • Meats
  • Dairy
  • Prepared foods
  • Baked goods
  • Sandwich counter
  • Grocery pickup

The market’s operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 9-7, and from 10-6 on Sundays. The SubConnection sandwich counter will open every day at 11 a.m.

