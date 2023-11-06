Much-anticipated Pontiac St. Market now open to the public
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The much-anticipated Pontiac Street Market on the city’s southeast side is now open to the public.
City leaders, including Mayor Tom Henry, were a part of the grand opening celebration Monday morning.
The market is located at 918 E. Pontiac St.
Officials say the market will provide:
- Fresh produce
- Meats
- Dairy
- Prepared foods
- Baked goods
- Sandwich counter
- Grocery pickup
The market’s operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 9-7, and from 10-6 on Sundays. The SubConnection sandwich counter will open every day at 11 a.m.
