Motorcyclist airlifted following Sunday evening crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Orange Township Fire Department say a motorcyclist was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital following a crash on U.S. 6 Sunday evening.

Officials say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. in Brimfield, right before the bridge on U.S. 6. Investigators say when crews from multiple agencies arrived, the motorcyclist was found unresponsive. They say the man left the road for an unknown reason before crashing.

He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.

Officers noted that responders landed the helicopter on the highway because the field was too wet for a safe landing at the time.

