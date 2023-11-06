Local Veterans Awarded Quilts of Valor

Local Veterans Awarded Quilts of Valor
By Olivia Fletter and Samantha Condra
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Two local veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor for their service at Rome City’s American Legion Unit 381 Auxiliary Sunday.

On its website, the Quilts of Valor Foundation says its mission is to cover service members and veterans with comforting and healing patriotic quilts.

Auxiliary Member Karen Kinsey made the quilts and on Sunday afternoon they were donated to former U.S. Army Sergeant Jan Fraze, who served two tours in Vietnam, and Navy Veteran Tom Hulen, who served in Korea from 1954 to 1957.

Quilts of Valor began in 2003, and since then, over 350,000 quilts have been donated to vets.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
30-year-old Amerus Rudd
Man in custody following standoff on county’s southeast side
12-year-old identified as pedestrian who was struck, killed by train in DeKalb Co.
The Southwood volleyball team poses for photos with the state championship trophy. (11/4/23).
The Knights Reign: Southwood wins first volleyball state title

Latest News

Local Veterans Awarded Quilts of Valor
Local Veterans Awarded Quilts of Valor
Concordia vs. Saint Francis Football 11/4/23
3A Volleyball State Championship 11/4/23
1A Volleyball State Championship 11/4/23