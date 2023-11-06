Local Veterans Awarded Quilts of Valor

ROME CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Two local veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor for their service at Rome City’s American Legion Unit 381 Auxiliary Sunday.

On its website, the Quilts of Valor Foundation says its mission is to cover service members and veterans with comforting and healing patriotic quilts.

Auxiliary Member Karen Kinsey made the quilts and on Sunday afternoon they were donated to former U.S. Army Sergeant Jan Fraze, who served two tours in Vietnam, and Navy Veteran Tom Hulen, who served in Korea from 1954 to 1957.

Quilts of Valor began in 2003, and since then, over 350,000 quilts have been donated to vets.

