Local family experiences the act of “swatting”, and wants to spread cyberbullying awareness

Local swatting incident
By Samantha Condra
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VAN WERT, Ohio (WPTA) - Swatting is the term used when someone uses your information, and then makes a 911 call at your address that’s so severe police have to send a SWAT team, and a family in Van Wert had to deal with that over the weekend.

The family has asked to stay anonymous, but they walked 21Alive through what happened when they came home to police cars on Saturday night.

They say they were visiting Fort Wayne and when they got close to their home they noticed the emergency vehicles at the end of the road. When they saw the police cars in front of their house, they figured they were being swatted.

The family says they spoke to police and told them no one was home so the 911 call was probably a swatting situation.

When we searched through Van Wert’s police dispatch calls from Saturday night, we heard them say they received a call from a man who claimed he shot his mother and threatened to shoot his brother and himself next.

Later in the dispatch call, you can hear them say they searched the home and gave the “all clear”.

The family believes this stemmed from the recent cyberbullying one of the children has been experiencing. The family had their information leaked online and then started receiving hateful phone calls, texts and emails. They want to warn other parents about what they experienced.

“Monitor your kids’ social media, make sure that you know, try to make sure that the people they’re talking to online they know them, they go to school together, they have a connection to these people, not just somebody they randomly meet online because it can lead to something like this,” says the family.

Swatting has become more common in the United States and the FBI now has a database to track cases.

