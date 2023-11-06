Interfaith Thanksgiving service scheduled on November 21

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 6, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An interfaith celebration of Thanksgiving service will take place on November 21 at 7 p.m. in Congregation Achduth Vesholom, located at 5200 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne.

Sources say that each year, individuals and groups of varying faiths come together to learn from one another and give thanks.

“With so much of our world riddled with fear and in need of hope, we believe that joining together across our differences can make for a more just and peaceful world, which is truly a reason to give thanks” says Rabbi Meir Bargeron.

This year’s theme is “Giving Thanks for One Another” and is co-sponsored by:

  • Baha’i Community of Fort Wayne
  • Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren
  • Congregation Achduth Vesholom
  • First Presbyterian Church
  • Imani Baptist Temple
  • Plymouth Congregational Church of Fort Wayne
  • St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
  • Trinity Episcopal Church
  • Union Baptist Church
  • Universal Education Foundation

