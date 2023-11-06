Interfaith Thanksgiving service scheduled on November 21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An interfaith celebration of Thanksgiving service will take place on November 21 at 7 p.m. in Congregation Achduth Vesholom, located at 5200 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne.

Sources say that each year, individuals and groups of varying faiths come together to learn from one another and give thanks.

“With so much of our world riddled with fear and in need of hope, we believe that joining together across our differences can make for a more just and peaceful world, which is truly a reason to give thanks” says Rabbi Meir Bargeron.

This year’s theme is “Giving Thanks for One Another” and is co-sponsored by:

Baha’i Community of Fort Wayne

Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren

Congregation Achduth Vesholom

First Presbyterian Church

Imani Baptist Temple

Plymouth Congregational Church of Fort Wayne

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church

Trinity Episcopal Church

Union Baptist Church

Universal Education Foundation

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.