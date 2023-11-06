Gov. Holcomb proclaims November 5-12 as “Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Week”, FW shelters lower adoption fees

(Source: Marion County Animal Shelter)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Holcomb has designated November 5-12 as “Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Week”.

The purpose of this proclamation is to raise awareness of the growing public problem of pet homelessness and the crisis shelters and rescues are facing.

Officials say that shelters and rescue groups have an overwhelming number of animals in their systems. Because the facilities are overburdened, healthy pets are being euthanized for space.

“More than 1,000 animals have come to our shelter each month,” says Amy-Jo Sites, Director of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC). “With limited resources, we ask our city to extend their hand and help us during this crisis. One way is to adopt.”

Officials say that Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will be reducing their adoption fees for the week of November 5-12.

  • $50 adoption fees for dogs six months and older
  • $4 adoption fees for all adult cats and kittens
  • No adoption fees for other small animals

Officials from Humane Fort Wayne are also advising of discounted adoption rates.

  • Half-priced adoptions for adult dogs
  • No adoption fee for adult cats

Anyone interested in adopting from FWACC can find more details online HERE.

For more information on Humane Fort Wayne’s adoptable pets, visit HERE.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Rescue Mission National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

The Rescue Mission National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes: Honoring Your Loved Ones

D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes: Honoring Your Loved Ones

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

FWPD: Man, minor hurt in Swinney Ave. shooting

Two 17-year-olds charged in connection with Swinney Avenue shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Detectives have arrested two teenagers on attempted murder charges for their alleged roles in a shooting last week that left a man and a minor hurt.

News

FWPD says a woman was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city’s south side early Monday morning.

FWPD: Woman in life-threatening condition following early morning shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers are investigating after a woman was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city’s south side early Monday morning.

Latest News

Politics

ELECTION DAY: What to know before you head to the polls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Voters in the Hoosier and Buckeye states will be heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote in the 2023 election, packed full of municipal government races.

News

Officials say a motorcyclist was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital following a crash on U.S. 6...

Motorcyclist airlifted following Sunday evening crash in Noble County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Leaders with the Orange Township Fire Department say a motorcyclist was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital following a crash on U.S. 6 Sunday evening.

News

Motorcyclist airlifted following Sunday evening crash in Noble County

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

21Alive News at Noon

Woman dies after motorcycle accident in Allen County

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

Two people injured in Spencerville Rd. crash Friday have died, sheriff’s dept. says

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

Allen County police seeking help identifying alleged robbery suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon