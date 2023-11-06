Gov. Holcomb proclaims November 5-12 as “Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Week”, FW shelters lower adoption fees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Holcomb has designated November 5-12 as “Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Week”.

The purpose of this proclamation is to raise awareness of the growing public problem of pet homelessness and the crisis shelters and rescues are facing.

Officials say that shelters and rescue groups have an overwhelming number of animals in their systems. Because the facilities are overburdened, healthy pets are being euthanized for space.

“More than 1,000 animals have come to our shelter each month,” says Amy-Jo Sites, Director of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC). “With limited resources, we ask our city to extend their hand and help us during this crisis. One way is to adopt.”

Officials say that Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will be reducing their adoption fees for the week of November 5-12.

$50 adoption fees for dogs six months and older

$4 adoption fees for all adult cats and kittens

No adoption fees for other small animals

Officials from Humane Fort Wayne are also advising of discounted adoption rates.

Half-priced adoptions for adult dogs

No adoption fee for adult cats

Anyone interested in adopting from FWACC can find more details online HERE.

For more information on Humane Fort Wayne’s adoptable pets, visit HERE.

