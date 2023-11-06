Gov. Holcomb and INDOT proclaim November 5-11 as “Winter Weather Preparedness Week”
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Holcomb and The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have announced that November 5-11 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week.
For safe travel, INDOT is offering several tips:
- Adjust your travel to the road conditions, especially if roads are snow-covered, slow down.
- Never drive too close behind or beside a snowplow. The driver’s visibility may be limited.
- Keep your vehicle full of gas and check fluids, spare tire, and your battery.
- Be prepared in case you become stranded. Always carry an emergency kit with you in your car.
