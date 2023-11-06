Gov. Holcomb and INDOT proclaim November 5-11 as “Winter Weather Preparedness Week”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Holcomb and The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have announced that November 5-11 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

For safe travel, INDOT is offering several tips:

Adjust your travel to the road conditions, especially if roads are snow-covered, slow down.

Never drive too close behind or beside a snowplow. The driver’s visibility may be limited.

Keep your vehicle full of gas and check fluids, spare tire, and your battery.

Be prepared in case you become stranded. Always carry an emergency kit with you in your car.

