Gov. Holcomb and INDOT proclaim November 5-11 as “Winter Weather Preparedness Week”

Winter Weather Car Kit
Winter Weather Car Kit(INDOT)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Holcomb and The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have announced that November 5-11 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

For safe travel, INDOT is offering several tips:

  • Adjust your travel to the road conditions, especially if roads are snow-covered, slow down.
  • Never drive too close behind or beside a snowplow. The driver’s visibility may be limited.
  • Keep your vehicle full of gas and check fluids, spare tire, and your battery.
  • Be prepared in case you become stranded. Always carry an emergency kit with you in your car.

