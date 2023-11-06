FWPD: Woman in life-threatening condition following early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers are investigating after a woman was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city’s south side early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Lexington Avenue, near Buell Drive, around 2:15 a.m. about a shooting.

Police say a woman was shot through the front door of the home. They say she was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

The department says the shooting is under investigation at this time. No arrests have been made.

