FWPD: Woman in life-threatening condition following early morning shooting
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers are investigating after a woman was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city’s south side early Monday morning.
Officers were called to a home on Lexington Avenue, near Buell Drive, around 2:15 a.m. about a shooting.
Police say a woman was shot through the front door of the home. They say she was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.
The department says the shooting is under investigation at this time. No arrests have been made.
