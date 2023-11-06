ELECTION DAY: What to know before you head to the polls

(WPTA) - Voters in the Hoosier and Buckeye states will be heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote in the 2023 election, packed full of municipal government races.

Polls in Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7. Anyone who is in line at their respective precinct by 6 p.m. will be able to cast their vote.

To find your voting location, visit the Indiana Voter Portal website here.

Polls in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can find your polling place online at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO BRING?

For voters in Indiana, you need to bring a government-issued photo ID to verify your identity.

The ID must have the following:

Include the voter’s name, which must confirm—not necessarily be identical— to the name on the individual’s voter registration record.

Include a photograph of the individual.

Except for certain military and veterans documents, include an expiration date that shows the ID is current or expired after November 8, 2022.

Be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. Government.

If you decline to present an ID or a member of the election board determines that your ID does not qualify, you will be challenged, and you must be offered a provisional ballot. As part of that procedure, you must present a valid ID that meets the requirements above by noon, 10 days after the election.

For voters in Ohio, you will also need a valid form of photo ID.

There are several types of photo IDs you can bring to your Ohio polling location:

Ohio driver’s license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

A US passport

A US passport card

US military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

Each photo ID has specific requirements listed below:

An expiration date that has not passed

A photograph of the voter

The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

To see which races will be on your ballot, contact your local clerk’s office or the Allen County Election Board website.

Many of those ballots are also listed on the online Indiana Voter Portal, which you can view here by clicking on “Who’s on the ballot.” Note that your ballot will only show candidates who are running for the party you have registered under.

Anyone who would like to check their voting status or view other relevant voting information can do so here.

For Ohio voters, you can check ballot information at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

WHERE CAN I FIND ELECTION RESULTS?

21Alive will provide Election Day results as soon as they come in on Tuesday evening.

