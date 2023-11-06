Allen County police seeking help identifying alleged robbery suspect

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say they are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery on the county’s southwest side.

Police say the robbery took place in early October at an unnamed grocery store. Detectives say they need the public’s help identifying the alleged suspect, who was shown on surveillance video wearing a gray sweatsuit.

Officers say the suspect has a distinct script tattoo on their right hand, which they hope will help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or use the P3 app or the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 260-449-7431.

