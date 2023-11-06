Adams County Sheriff’s Department mourns loss of K-9 officer

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department mourns the death of one of their own.

The sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post their K-9 Officer, Kaja, was put to rest on Friday.

The post says Kaja was 12 years old and served the sheriff’s department from 2013 until 2020.

Officers say Kaja has been retired since 2020, living at home with his K-9 Handler James Franze.

