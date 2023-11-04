Southwest Allen County Schools bargaining agreement discussed

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Southwest Allen County School members met tonight to discuss the terms of their teacher collective bargaining agreement.

Collective bargaining agreements are how teachers negotiate their contract year to year. Now Southwest Allen County leaders, like Superintendent Park Ginder, are having those conversations.

By revising the contract, the district hopes to increase the number of young people that want to teach and work there. Some of the new items to the contract include, changing of pay date, reimbursement amounts, jury duty time off and of course overall pay.

The schools hope to ratify the tentative agreement this coming Wednesday Nov. 8.

