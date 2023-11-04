The Knights Reign: Southwood wins first volleyball state title

The Southwood volleyball team poses for photos with the state championship trophy (11/4/23).
The Southwood volleyball team poses for photos with the state championship trophy (11/4/23).(IHSAA)
By Zach Groth
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNCIE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Southwood community will never forget this year’s volleyball team.

The Knights made school history on Saturday afternoon, defeating No. 1 Tecumseh 3-1 (15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19). This marks the first state title for the Southwood volleyball team, and just the second state title for any sport in school history.

Tecumseh posted a solid victory in the first set, but Southwood responded by winning the next three to secure the championship.

Shania Rhamy led Southwood with 13 kills. Grace Drake added 10 kills to go along with 15 assists and 12 digs.

Allie Haecker had 14 digs throughout the afternoon. Alexis Lopez and Quinn Claussen each had four blocks.

