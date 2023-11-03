“We want to keep the legacy alive:” Fort Wayne company selling Bobby Knight bobbleheads, apparel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Remember Bob Knight’s famous chair throws from the sidelines? Well, one Fort Wayne company decided to sell items to honor the late IU coach, as well as capture his essence.

Local company Knight Legacy became a rising star in Bob Knight apparel, especially after the announcement of Knight’s death on Wednesday.

The company, based on Hugenard Road on the city’s northwest side, is run by three guys: Knight’s son, Pat, John Henry III, and Jason Knight, who is not related to the Knight family.

According to the company’s website, Knight Legacy is the only licensed company that is allowed to use Bob Knight’s name and likeness.

Pat Knight said within the last few days, they have received tens of thousands of orders for bobbleheads and other apparel.

Jason Knight tells 21Alive that the bobbleheads currently on the site are in limited quantity, and one of the bobbleheads has already sold out.

Knight Legacy says the bobbleheads are the best-selling items on the website since the items were launched.

The website also sells prints of Knight and T-shirts.

Jason Knight says the company was created to keep Bob Knight’s legacy alive.

Bob Knight’s son, Pat, says nearly 65% of web orders are from right here in Indiana, and another 35% from other states.

The co-owners of the company pressed the large amount of orders coming in, as well as steadily increasing fan wall letters and social media followers.

The bobbleheads, according to the website, are currently on presale.

Visit Knight Legacy’s official website to browse apparel and leave a note for Bob Knight.

