Ubuntu Collaborative and Ten Point Coalition hold night of prayer

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Peace and prayer were the focus of many tonight out in Weisser Park. The Ubuntu Collaborative and Ten Point Coalition came together with the goal to pray for the community and all in it.

The group prayed for children, mental health, families and much more. Ubuntu Collaborative was created to help bring the community peace and is made up of numerous African American pastors. The name of the group was carefully chosen from the meaning of an African proverb saying,” I am because we are”.

One of the pastors a part of the group told us they plan to do more events like tonight in the future.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Knight (247sports)
Legendary basketball coach Bob Knight has passed away
City of Fort Wayne sues Kia and Hyundai over rise in car thefts
FWA shares sad news
FWA shares sad news: Hospitality PAWS team member Dana has passed away
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
Fiery Boone County semi crash leaves two dead

Latest News

Rescue Mission
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is offering a Thanksgiving meal to-go
21Alive News at 6
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is offering a Thanksgiving meal to-go - clipped version
Local pastors coming together to strengthen the community
Larry P. Andrus Jr.
Van Wert Police are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple counts, including murder