Ubuntu Collaborative and Ten Point Coalition hold night of prayer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Peace and prayer were the focus of many tonight out in Weisser Park. The Ubuntu Collaborative and Ten Point Coalition came together with the goal to pray for the community and all in it.

The group prayed for children, mental health, families and much more. Ubuntu Collaborative was created to help bring the community peace and is made up of numerous African American pastors. The name of the group was carefully chosen from the meaning of an African proverb saying,” I am because we are”.

One of the pastors a part of the group told us they plan to do more events like tonight in the future.

