Student shot on school grounds on Indy's near northeast side, person detained
By WTHR
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - IMPD is investigating after a high school student was shot Friday afternoon on the city’s near northeast side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of Ralston Avenue, near Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue and 22nd Street, shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Police used crime tape to mark off an area of a parking lot on the campus grounds of KIPP Indy Legacy High School.

Officers arrived and found a high school student who had been shot.

According to IMPD, two students had been involved in an argument at one of the schools on the campus.

When the students were leaving, one of the students was walking out with their mom when the other student pulled a gun. The student who was shot, a teenage male, is in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Police did say a “person has been detained.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

