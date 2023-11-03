Student shot, killed at Indianapolis high school, person detained

Student shot on school grounds on Indy's near northeast side, person detained
By WTHR
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - IMPD is investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting on school grounds Friday afternoon on the city’s near northeast side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of Ralston Avenue, near Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue and 22nd Street, shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Police used crime tape to mark off an area of a parking lot on the campus grounds of KIPP Indy Legacy High School.

Officers arrived and found a high school student who had been shot.

According to IMPD, two students had been involved in an argument at one of the schools on the campus there.

When the students were leaving, one of the students was walking out with their mom when the other student pulled a gun. Police say the student who was shot was a teenage boy.

Police said a “person has been detained.” Police later said, “to clarify the person detained is not a student despite previous statements.”

