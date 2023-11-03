Spotted Lanternfly now found in northern Indiana, DNR says

FILE - Infestations of the insect, which boasts spotted, bright red wings, have been reported...
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to look for and report an invasive insect.

Department officials said on Facebook that the Spotted Lanternfly has been found around northern and northeastern Indiana counties, such as Elkhart, Porter, St. Joseph, and Huntington counties.

The insect was also found in Switzerland County in southeast Indiana, the Facebook post says.

DNR officials say the insect was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014 in Pennsylvania.

The lanternfly, according to the DNR, feeds on and weakens plants with its piercing mouthparts, and usually leaves large amounts of honeydew that can mold and attract other insects, usually making the plant less likely to survive winters.

The Facebook post says the insect has serious negative impacts on fruit orchards, plant nurseries, and even wine and logging industries.

Officials ask the public to call 866-663-9684 or email DEPP@dnr.IN.gov if the insect is spotted.

